How Many DeLoreans Were Made And What's One Worth Today?

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who didn't know that John DeLorean's stainless steel, gull-winged DMC-12 (one of our coolest cars with the flapping doors) was the iconic pop culture vehicle Doc Brown and Marty McFly used throughout the "Back to the Future" trilogy. What many people may not know, however, is the convoluted history of the man and his company and the short-lived, flash-in-the-pan production run of the car itself.

John DeLorean left General Motors in 1973 after a very successful, almost two-decade-long career. Chrysler hired him after graduating from its Institute of Engineering with a master's degree. A year later, he hopped to the Packard Motor Company, where he worked for four years and eventually headed up its research and development division.

General Motors hired DeLorean in 1956 and tasked him with rejuvenating a lackluster Pontiac line. Over the next 17 years, he would become a legend in the car industry, developing innovations (i.e., wide-track wheels and recessed and articulated windshield wipers) and muscle cars like the GTO in 1964 (what does the GTO stand for?), Firebird (1967), and Grand Prix (1969). Unfortunately, the Arab oil embargo in 1973 created fuel shortages around the globe, quadrupling the price of oil in the United States and effectively killing off these powerful cars.

