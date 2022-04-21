The Gold-Plated DeLorean You Likely Didn't Realize Existed

Most car enthusiasts know the DeLorean as an infamous sports car with a stainless steel exterior and gull-wing doors. The rest of the world recognizes it as one of cinema's most famous icons from the "Back to the Future" trilogy. Given its legendary status in pop culture history, it's hard to believe it was only in production for two years (1981 to 1983). According to Motor1, only 8,583 DMC-12 models were built. But did you know there was a version of the now-defunct vehicle that came plated in 24-karat gold?

Let's back up a year before the DMC-12 actually hit the streets. Interest in this revolutionary "car of the future" was high, and DeLorean had some high-powered advertising partners on its side. In late 1980, American Express released a Christmas catalog wherein the lucky consumer had the rare opportunity to buy one of a very limited number of gold-plated DeLoreans. The verbiage on the ad read: "This Christmas American Express brings you the gold at the end of the rainbow."

American Express touted the glittering 24-karat gold DeLorean as being engineered by Colin Chapman, famous for his time at Lotus, and designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, a world-renowned automotive designer. The ad boasted features like a high-end glove leather interior, multi-speaker stereo system, rear-mounted V6 2.85-liter engine, Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection, and cryogenically pre-set stainless steel torsion bars. Available in five-speed manual or three-speed automatic transmission, it went from zero to 60 mph in under eight seconds.