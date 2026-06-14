12 Of The Most Affordable Diesel Trucks And SUVs You Can Buy In 2026

It's no secret that diesel vehicles never really took off in the U.S. like they did in Europe and other places. That doesn't mean no one in the U.S. likes diesels, though. In fact, there are even diesel engines produced in the U.S. by American automakers, and some of them are actually pretty good.

There are several benefits to owning a diesel. They generally make more torque than gas engines, thereby giving you superior towing performance. In the correct application, they can also produce superior fuel economy and they can last much longer than many gas engines, to boot. They're not great at everything, but they probably should be more popular.

The biggest downside is price. If you haven't shopped for a diesel truck lately, they're not cheap. The fact that diesel options are usually restricted to any given brand's largest and most powerful trucks and body-on-frame SUVs drives the costs even higher, too. That makes shopping for a diesel pretty difficult, especially if you're on a limited budget. Affordability is a relative concept, but here are some trucks and SUVs with diesel engines that go for less than the cost of the cheapest brand-new diesel truck right now.