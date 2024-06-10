No, The GMC Canyon Doesn't Come With A Diesel Engine Anymore (And Here's Why)

If you're in the market for a mid-size pickup truck, the GMC Canyon might've been one that came up in your research. It's a solid choice, but if you're looking for something with a diesel engine, you'll need to keep on looking. The new GMC Canyon trucks no longer have Duramax 2.8L Diesel engines as an option, and the decision to get rid of them comes down to performance.

"It really has to deal with the fact that this powertrain has all the torque that you need," GMC Canyon Chief Engineer Nick Katcherian said in a 2022 interview with Muscle Cars and Trucks. "You get it faster, and so when you look at the advantages that the diesel offered in the past, and you compare it against this engine, this engine does a much better job at all of that."

While it's not the news, diesel-enthusiasts may have wanted to hear, especially since the famous Duramax diesel engines have been closely linked to both GMC and Chevy trucks since their debut. With two generations of Canyons ditching the engine, there doesn't appear to be any plans to bring back the option. GMC vehicles with the Duramax 3.0 diesel engines can still be found outside of the Canyon, so you still have available options.