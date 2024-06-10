No, The GMC Canyon Doesn't Come With A Diesel Engine Anymore (And Here's Why)
If you're in the market for a mid-size pickup truck, the GMC Canyon might've been one that came up in your research. It's a solid choice, but if you're looking for something with a diesel engine, you'll need to keep on looking. The new GMC Canyon trucks no longer have Duramax 2.8L Diesel engines as an option, and the decision to get rid of them comes down to performance.
"It really has to deal with the fact that this powertrain has all the torque that you need," GMC Canyon Chief Engineer Nick Katcherian said in a 2022 interview with Muscle Cars and Trucks. "You get it faster, and so when you look at the advantages that the diesel offered in the past, and you compare it against this engine, this engine does a much better job at all of that."
While it's not the news, diesel-enthusiasts may have wanted to hear, especially since the famous Duramax diesel engines have been closely linked to both GMC and Chevy trucks since their debut. With two generations of Canyons ditching the engine, there doesn't appear to be any plans to bring back the option. GMC vehicles with the Duramax 3.0 diesel engines can still be found outside of the Canyon, so you still have available options.
What models are available for the GMC Canyon?
The GMC Canyon has four trims to pick from equipped with 4WD, but just one if you're searching for 2WD. These include Elevation, AT4, Denali, and AT4X — Elevation being the only 2WD option available. Every trim comes with the 310 hp TurboMax engine with 430 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Instead of changing out what's under the hood, these trims focus on other areas like a better tailgate and improved tires, depending on what you plan on using the truck for.
MSRP for Canyon begins at $40,895 for the Elevation trim — $37,595 for 2WD — and climbs up to $55,895 for the AT4X. Each trim has a wide range of customization options available, ranging from off-road lights to a power sunroof, and each of these will drive up the price. Although the Diesel engine is no longer a decision to make, there's still a lot to think about as a potential buyer. Our first drive on the 2023 AT4X trim found a lot to like, and the 2024 model year has made even more upgrades to the mid-sized truck. Although the Diesel engine is no more, performance isn't lacking at all.