Why The Ford F-150 Diesel Pickup Was Discontinued

In 2020, a volatile mixture of economic issues, and manufacturing challenges, led to the scarcity of a critical component. This component, a semiconductor, is found inside everything from small electronics to major telecommunications infrastructures. Modern automobiles also rely heavily on these chips, creating a significant production dilemma, particularly during 2021. According to Statista.com, "When demand for new vehicles finally did return, carmakers were unable to source enough semiconductors, forcing them to restrict production once more. Consequently, global car sales in 2021 were down by more than 12 percent compared to 2019, resulting in a loss of some 210 million U.S. dollars in revenue for the global automotive industry."

As automakers scrambled to produce enough units for new customers, Ford decided to utilize their semiconductor chips in select models. While the 3.0L Power Stroke V6 turbo-diesel has its fans, and had just launched a few years prior, the scant amount of available chips were allocated elsewhere.

Customers also weren't buying many turbo-diesel F-150s. Instead, drivers were choosing the EcoBoost V6 gasoline configuration of the popular pickup. The 2.7L EcoBoost twin turbo V6 is an attractive alternative with 325 horsepower and 400-pound feet of torque. The 3.5L PowerBoost hybrid V6 offers even more robust output with 430 horsepower and 570-pound feet of torque.

Another factor was Ford's pricing. Drivers comparing diesel vs. gasoline engines were not only considering output, but total cost as well. Those wanting a new F-150 at the time, would have to grapple with a nearly $4,000 increase for a Power Stroke diesel. Tightening consumer budgets could also account for the release of the 2022 Ford Maverick – the 40-mpg pickup starting at $20,995.