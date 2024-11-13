What Years Did GMC Make The Canyon Diesel & How Much HP Did It Have?

GMC has been making the hard-working Canyon truck for two decades now. When introduced to the U.S. for the 2004 model year, the Canyon was originally a compact truck. It came in three body styles: Regular cab, Extended Cab, and a Crew Cab, seating from three to five people, depending on the cab.

The Canyon's base engine was a 2.8L four-cylinder gas engine with 185 lb-ft of torque. GMC also offered a larger, 3.5L 5-cylinder gas engine with 225 lb-ft of torque for the Crew Cab style. Trucks with either engine produced a towing capacity of 4,000 pounds.

Beginning with the model year 2015, the Canyon was redesigned as a mid-sized truck for its second generation. It was still gas-powered at that time, available with either a 2.5L inline four or a 3.6L V6. However, in 2016 something special happened: the Canyon offered the only diesel engine in the midsize truck segment that year.

The Canyon's news-making powertrain was a 2.8-liter inline-four Duramax diesel, one of the most reliable Duramax engines built. A diesel was available for the SLE and SLT Crew Cab models, driving 2WD or 4WD trucks.

