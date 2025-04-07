3 Of The Best American Diesel Engines (And 2 Of The Worst)

Cummins produced the six cylinder 5.9-liter 6BT diesel engine from 1989 to 1998, some of the best years for Cummins diesel engines, primarily for use in Dodge pickup trucks. While it's arguably the best American six-cylinder diesel engine, many consider the Cummins 6BT to be the best diesel engine ever made. Its versatility has led to widespread use including buses, generators, and marine applications.

Advertisement

The Cummins 6BT evolved over its two generations. The first generation, from 1989 to 1993, saw the 12-valve 5.9L diesel engine powering Dodge D250 and D350 trucks with around 160 hp to the rear wheels. While that's not a lot of horsepower for a truck engine, even by 1989 standards, the first-gen Cummins 6BT pumped out an impressive 400 pound-feet (lb-ft) of peak torque. The second-gen 6BT Cummins, spanning the 1994 to mid-1998 model years, also had just two valves per cylinder. Improvements in the engine's fuel delivery system included a new fuel pump, the Bosch P7100, among other modifications increased the 6BT's power, topping out at 215 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque before being replaced by the 5.9-liter 24-valve ISB Cummins in the middle of the 1998 model year.

Advertisement

The most prominent failure point for the Cummins 6BT and the first-gen ISB 5.9-liter diesel engines is known as the Cummins Killer Dowel Pin. If you're a fairly adept DIY mechanic, the fix involves removing the timing gear cover from the front of the engine, it's an inexpensive, though labor intensive project.