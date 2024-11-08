12 Obscure Diesel Engines That Made Automotive History

Developed and patented by Rudolf Diesel, the diesel engine was designed to offer higher efficiency than the widely-used Otto gas engine, using higher compression ratios. Unlike gas engines, diesel fuel is combusted via compression, requiring no spark plugs.

However, the diesel engine had quite a few obstacles to overcome in automotive history. It was often ridiculed for being underpowered. Diesels have also always been seen as less refined than comparable gas engines and known for emitting thick black smoke. Many manufacturers have tried to change that perception, on numerous occasions. Advanced technology like high-pressure common rail fuel injection and turbocharging solved some of the issues, and secured the diesel engine a moment in the spotlight.

During its heyday, diesel engines actually outsold their gas counterparts in Europe, but they had to go through a lot of fringe designs and technologies before then, from the early days of compression ignition onward. Automakers were always eager to have the most fuel-efficient vehicle, which most often meant developing diesel engines. And in this piece, we'll have a look at diesel engines that existed on the margins of the industry, and made history for the right and wrong reasons. From seriously underpowered one-cylinder machines to race-winning turbodiesel beasts, here is our definitive list of the most obscure diesel engines ever made.

