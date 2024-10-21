4 Of The Most Powerful Diesel Engines Ever Built By Volkswagen

Volkswagen and its subsidiaries make a wide variety of powerful and reliable engines that can satisfy just about any driver, whether it's having some fun in a Golf R, or commuting to work and back in a Tiguan. However, for car enthusiasts, some of the most powerful car engines in the world are Volkswagen engines. The company also makes a significant amount of diesel engines, as they are popular in European cars where Volkswagen is based and does a significant amount of its business.

Volkswagen has over 10 subsidiaries that produce cars and parts that are used across its different brands, including the likes of Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, and more. Thus, one might see an engine from one Volkswagen subsidiary in a car from a separate part of the company. Volkswagen makes a wide variety of high-performance engines packaged into various cars from various automakers under the VW umbrella, some of which are specifically diesel powered. These are the most powerful examples of diesel-powered drivetrains in Volkswagen's lineup.