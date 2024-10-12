5 Of The Most Powerful Auto Engines Ever Built By Volkswagen

The name Volkswagen is not normally associated with powerful engines; in fact the brand has long been associated with underpowered, but lovable classics. Those of us who have owned or been stuck behind a vintage Beetle or any of the multiple iterations of the Bus, Transporter, or Kombi vans know that those beauties can be frustratingly slow. However, not every VW chugs along like the 1949 Beetle, which was the first of that model to make it to the United States. VW's powerplants evolved quickly throughout the rest of the 20th Century and into the 21st, and the Volkswagen Group has since grown to include luxury and performance brands like Audi, Lamborghini, and Porsche.

We don't have to dip too deeply into the catalogs of those labels to find some large and potent powerplants, though. The Volkswagen badge has fronted some impressive engines in recent years, as have those of its subsidiaries. Here are a fistful of the highest-horsepower engines ever built by Volkswagen for cars or SUVs sold under one of its brands.

[Featured image by Hasse A via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY SA 3.0]