Peugeot 604 Turbo Diesel: What Are They Worth Today?

Peugeot expanded from making tools and bicycles to building cars in the 1880s. That makes Peugeot the oldest continually operating carmaker in the world, although Carl Benz's Patent Motorwagen is often regarded as the first car ever made. Peugeot became part of the Stellantis group a few years ago, putting it in an international garage with Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge.

For nearly a century, Peugeot has badged its cars with a three-digit number with a "0" in the middle. In 2005, Peugeot broke tradition by doubling up on the centrally placed zeros for the 1007, a compact crossover that was somewhat of a disappointment in terms of sales. That was a full three decades after Peugeot introduced the 604, a luxury sedan built on the same platform as the slightly smaller 504. The 604 was initially offered with a gas-fueled 2.7-liter V6 that produced 136 horsepower, but a turbodiesel version was released for the 1982 model year. That car was priced at a hefty $19,595 (about $65,000 today), but what is a turbodiesel Peugeot 604 worth in 2024?

[Featured image by Thomas Doerfer via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 3.0]