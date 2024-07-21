Why The Diesel-Powered Oldsmobile Cutlass Was Ultimately A Flop

Oldsmobile had a history of innovation in the automotive industry ranging from the leading-edge design of the 1949 Oldsmobile 88, to the overhead cam Rocket V8 engine and the highly collectable Olds 442. So how can an automaker with extensive experience and success develop one of the worst engines ever put in a production vehicle? While it must have seemed like a good idea at the time, the decision to install a (poorly thought out) diesel-converted Oldsmobile 350 engine (not to be confused with the famed Chevrolet 350 small block) into the 1978 Oldsmobile Cutlass ultimately flopped.

When the diesel Olds Cutlass rolled onto dealership lots for the 1978 model year the future looked bright. The 350 cubic-inch diesel engine offered better fuel economy at 21 mpg compared to the gas engine's 15, and, at the time, diesel was less expensive per gallon. Consumers didn't balk at the extra $800 the diesel engine option added to the Cutlass' $5,033 base MSRP, surely thinking the fuel savings would pay off.

The rush to deliver Oldsmobile's 350 V8 diesel engine resulted in numerous problems, contributed to the flop of diesel-powered passenger cars in general, and the ultimate demise of the Oldsmobile brand. While the diesel engine featured a stronger block, several important design aspects remained unchanged or overlooked leading to a high rate of engine failures and breakdowns. These issues were compounded by a lack of qualified diesel engine mechanics in Oldsmobile dealer service centers.