The Classic Diesel-Powered Chevrolet Caprice: What One's Worth Today?
Introduced as an upscale option package for the Chevrolet Impala in 1965, the Caprice came into its own in 1966. Early models offered a variety of engine options, including the 425-horsepower 427, making it an underappreciated Chevrolet muscle car.
The full-size Caprice enjoyed enough popularity to make it one of Chevrolet's most successful models during the 1960s and 1970s, but consumer demand shifted toward smaller, more efficient vehicles in the 1980s. In an effort to keep the Caprice relevant with 1980s consumers, Chevrolet offered an optional 350 cubic-inch V8 diesel engine from corporate stablemate Oldsmobile to boost fuel economy and reduce overall fuel costs.
Chevrolet only offered the diesel engine optioned Caprice from 1980 to 1985. Advertising for the 1981 Chevrolet Caprice touted it as "America's lowest priced full-size diesel-equipped car" and reported an estimated 34 mpg on the highway and 22 mpg in town. The diesel-powered Caprice featured various body styles, including coupe, sedan, and station wagon. The highest trim level for a Caprice from that period is the Landau trim, which featured a vinyl roof and other upscale touches.
The Olds 350 diesel V8 engine
The Olds 350 diesel V8, known as the LF9, shared no lineage with the small block Chevy 350 but seemed to solve the Caprice's power needs while sipping fuel. Of course, the Caprice's power needs are subject to interpretation, as the diesel engine under its hood only produced 105 horsepower and 205 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a three-speed automatic transmission, the diesel Caprice Wagon was estimated to take a leisurely 20-plus seconds to jog from zero to 60 mph.
No one expected the large diesel-engine-powered Caprice to win any races, but people did expect it to be reliable. Unfortunately, it was not. The 350 Olds diesel engine, ranked as one of the worst engines ever put in a production vehicle, suffered from a number of issues. The Chevy Caprice's diesel powertrain had problems that included failed head gaskets, oil leaks, corroded fuel injector pumps, fuel systems contaminated with water, and automatic transmission problems.
As a result of the diesel engine being optional for only six years, and the likelihood of them suffering repeated and annoying engine and transmission issues, finding a diesel-powered Chevrolet Caprice could prove difficult. After 40-plus years, most diesel Caprice models have likely seen an engine swap to something more dependable, or gone to the crusher. However, they still exist in the world, and some, like this one captured by Curbside Classics, are in pretty good shape.
[Featured image by Captainpisslord via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
How much is a diesel powered Chevrolet Caprice worth today?
J.D. Power lists the base MSRP for a 1985 Chevrolet Caprice Classic without any additional options at $10,278 (about $30,000 adjusted for inflation). Current estimated retail values range from $725 on the low end to $2,025 for a fully restored or well-maintained original specimen.
Auto Evolution recently stumbled across a well-loved diesel-powered 1982 Caprice Classic Wagon listed for sale online for $2,199. This example, powered by the 5.7-liter Olds diesel, only had 76,571 miles on the odometer, although it could have 176,571 miles since the mechanical gauge only displays up to 99,999 before rolling back to all zeros.
Instagram's Mr75caprice listed a pristine-looking 1981 Chevy Caprice Classic diesel for sale a few years ago in Joliet, Illinois, priced at $3,700. The four-door sedan had been in storage for some time, according to the listing. The diesel engine's condition is unknown, but overall, the seller rates the car as clean and solid.
Classic.com reports 44 sales of third-generation Chevrolet Caprice (1977-1990) over the last five years, although few of those had diesel engines. Of the six examples currently listed for sale, only one is diesel powered, a 1982 Wagon project car in Hot Springs, Arkansas, listed for $2,900. Over the last five years, the average third-gen Caprice sale price is reported at $15,084 with the closest sale at $100 and the top sale, a 1987 Caprice Estate Wagon, posting at $44,000 in August 2022. That particular Wagon was powered by a 307 cubic-inch gas engine and was located in Raleigh, North Carolina.