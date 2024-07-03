The Classic Diesel-Powered Chevrolet Caprice: What One's Worth Today?

The Olds 350 diesel V8, known as the LF9, shared no lineage with the small block Chevy 350 but seemed to solve the Caprice's power needs while sipping fuel. Of course, the Caprice's power needs are subject to interpretation, as the diesel engine under its hood only produced 105 horsepower and 205 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a three-speed automatic transmission, the diesel Caprice Wagon was estimated to take a leisurely 20-plus seconds to jog from zero to 60 mph.

No one expected the large diesel-engine-powered Caprice to win any races, but people did expect it to be reliable. Unfortunately, it was not. The 350 Olds diesel engine, ranked as one of the worst engines ever put in a production vehicle, suffered from a number of issues. The Chevy Caprice's diesel powertrain had problems that included failed head gaskets, oil leaks, corroded fuel injector pumps, fuel systems contaminated with water, and automatic transmission problems.

As a result of the diesel engine being optional for only six years, and the likelihood of them suffering repeated and annoying engine and transmission issues, finding a diesel-powered Chevrolet Caprice could prove difficult. After 40-plus years, most diesel Caprice models have likely seen an engine swap to something more dependable, or gone to the crusher. However, they still exist in the world, and some, like this one captured by Curbside Classics, are in pretty good shape.

