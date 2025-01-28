Duramax Diesel Generations By Year: A Complete History

General Motors' Duramax engine is one of the most legendary diesel engines, next to Ford's Power Stroke and the Cummins diesel engines in trucks like the Dodge Ram. But while it may not have the history of either of those names — especially not Cummins, which built its first engine in 1919 — the Duramax had technology on its side, at least when the 6.6-liter LB7 debuted in 2001.

Born out of a collaboration between GM and Isuzu, the 2001 Duramax took the fight to the more established diesel names with new technology and innovations that gave the engine more power and quieter, almost gasoline engine-like, running. But that was merely the start for GM: Since 2001, the automaker has released a long line of iterations on the basic building blocks, ranging from minor updates to completely new redesigns. GM hasn't shown any signs of stopping, either: with an updated L5P and second-generation 3.0-liter Duramax leading the charge in heavy- and light-duty trucks, respectively, we expect GM to continue to be a force in the diesel landscape for many years.

And so, as we approach the 25th anniversary of what has become a stalwart of modern diesel engines, let's take a look back and run through all the generations of GM's Duramax.

