When Was The First Cummins Engine Built? (And What It Powered)

For over a century, Cummins has made its mark on the industry through innovations in diesel technology, from its introduction of direct-injection technology to the first turbocharged diesel engine to participate in the Indianapolis 500 and the development of Variable Geometry Turbine designs. However, without the debut of its very first engine, the Cummins Hvid oil burner, the brand's later achievements might not have been possible. And considering there are still some operational Cummins Hvid units today, the average lifespan of a diesel engine is longer than you might realize.

Advertisement

In 1919, the same year the company was founded, the Hvid engine launched, offering a unique fuel delivery system named after its creator, Robert Hvid. This pioneering engine featured rotating flywheel's that include a thick pulley on one side, ideal for attaching a belt to power a variety of equipment. Industries like agriculture, lumber, and oil, gravitated toward the Hvid due to its straightforward operation and portability. After over 100 years in operation, you might be surprised where Cummins engines are built and who makes them today.