When Was The First Cummins Engine Built? (And What It Powered)
For over a century, Cummins has made its mark on the industry through innovations in diesel technology, from its introduction of direct-injection technology to the first turbocharged diesel engine to participate in the Indianapolis 500 and the development of Variable Geometry Turbine designs. However, without the debut of its very first engine, the Cummins Hvid oil burner, the brand's later achievements might not have been possible. And considering there are still some operational Cummins Hvid units today, the average lifespan of a diesel engine is longer than you might realize.
In 1919, the same year the company was founded, the Hvid engine launched, offering a unique fuel delivery system named after its creator, Robert Hvid. This pioneering engine featured rotating flywheel's that include a thick pulley on one side, ideal for attaching a belt to power a variety of equipment. Industries like agriculture, lumber, and oil, gravitated toward the Hvid due to its straightforward operation and portability. After over 100 years in operation, you might be surprised where Cummins engines are built and who makes them today.
Before the Hvid, diesels were so massive they couldn't be moved
While weighing in at around 1,100-pounds, the Cummins Hvid engine might not seem very portable. However, the conventional diesel design of the time required additional components such as a massive air-compressor to deliver fuel, making them so heavy they were considered stationary machinery. Conversely, the Hvid used a revolutionary injection technology that allowed it to ditch the bulky systems featured on other diesels and make it transportable for a wide range of applications across a farm, sawmill, or factory.
Rather than use heavy-duty air compressor attachments to help facilitate combustion, the Cummins Hvid uses only the available heat and compressed air generated in the cylinder to ignite the fuel. A small cup near the combustion chamber combines fuel with air that has been heated during the compression stroke, causing the mixture to create a controlled explosion sending the cups contents into the combustion chamber to force piston movement. The resulting output was around 60 lb-ft of torque and about 6 horsepower.
The Hvid could run on different fuel types but required some tinkering
One of the big advantages of the Hvid touted by Cummins, was the engine's ability to run on several fuel sources from vegetable-based oils to diesel and even kerosene. However, it wasn't always easy to keep the Hvid running smoothly or even getting it started without some experience working with the engine. Since the design didn't offer a conventional ignition system, it could be a challenge to get going, requiring the coordinated timing of a hand crank and a compression release lever.
Not only could it be difficult to start, but if you decided to switch fuel types, there were some small adjustments required in order for the engine to run smoothly. This became a frustrating reality for rural farmers who used whatever fuel was available at the time but struggled to fine-tune the Hvid for optimal performance. Although, once dialed in, the Hvid proved to be an exceedingly dependable and versatile diesel for its era. In the years following the Hvid, Cummins evolved into one the world's largest engine manufacturers and has produced some of the most reliable diesel engines ever built.