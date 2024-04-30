Key Differences Between Duramax 3.0 & 6.6 Diesel Engines

When choosing the right truck for you, what's under the hood determines many factors. Horsepower, torque, towing capacity, and fuel economy are just a few of the considerations that differentiate one engine from another. Automakers frequently offer several options depending on the truck model, and it can be challenging to see through all the marketing jargon. So, when looking at Chevrolet's Duramax engine lineup, aside from cubic inches, what sets the 3.0L and 6.6L engines apart? For even more insight, the history behind the legendary Duramax diesel tells an interesting story that spans nearly two decades.

The 3.0L Turbo-Diesel Duramax is available in the Chevy Silverado 1500, the Chevy Tahoe, and the Chevy Suburban. Every 3.0L Duramax is turbocharged, generating 305 horsepower with 495 lb-ft of torque. While not as capable performance-wise as the larger 6.6L Duramax, the 3.0L provides an ideal balance of power and efficiency, helping drivers save fuel.

The 6.6L turbo-diesel Duramax is only available in four truck models. You can equip this behemoth in the GMC Sierra 2500HD, Sierra 3500HD, the Chevy Silverado 2500, and Silverado 3500. The latest 2024 trucks with the 6.6L Duramax can produce 470 horsepower and a monstrous 975 lb-ft of torque. While this larger engine won't outshine the smaller Duramax in terms of efficiency, it does offer significant performance benefits.