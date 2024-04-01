5 Tips For Extending The Life Of Your Vehicle's Transmission

Several components of an engine must work in concert to enable a vehicle to travel the roads. Without a healthy alternator, for example, your car's electrical system won't work properly, and the engine may not start due to the battery dying. Complex moving parts within and around the cylinder block require precise calibration, proper seals, and lubrication to successfully facilitate internal combustion. And without major parts like a working transmission, you won't be going far at all.

Transmissions can continue to operate as high as 186,000 miles or more, given that regular maintenance is taken seriously. On average, a transmission replacement costs between $2,500 and $5,000, with luxury models surpassing $6,000. So, to preserve every dollar in your bank account, there are some measures you can take to help preserve this costly engine component for as long as possible. If you want to prolong your transmission, there are two approaches: maintenance and driving habits.