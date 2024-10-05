Which Years Was The LML Duramax Diesel Engine Made?

Before GM introduced its L5P turbodiesels, there was a standout engine that featured enhanced fuel economy and greater dependability than previous iterations from the automaker. The GM LML Duramax Diesel was a sizeable 6.6 liters and was made from 2011 through 2016, available in select Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks. This brawny brute could generate just under 400 horsepower and over 760-pound feet of torque using design elements like a Variable Vane Turbo system.

The LML Duramax was born because of tightening emissions requirements, so it included a diesel particulate filter and the new SCR (selective catalytic reduction) system, meant to help lower nitrogen oxide fumes. Opinions on this engine are divided, with some considering it strong and reliable, while others don't consider the LML one of the best years for the 6.6 Duramax engine. This engine's Achilles' heel was its new high-pressure injection pump, which had a habit of failing. Nevertheless, according to Motor Trend, GM built over 600,000 LML Duramax diesels during the engine's lifespan.