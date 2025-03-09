8 Of The Best-Sounding Diesel Engines Ever Made

The automotive community has a love-hate relationship with diesel engines. Volkswagen's Dieselgate scandal left a bitter taste in a lot of people's mouths, but there's also the overall dirty nature of diesel engines, their weight, and their inability to rev high that turn most people away from them.

Another common criticism of diesel engines is their sound. There's a common belief that diesel engines don't sound very good. Most four-cylinder diesel engines that powered a lot of European cars for decades are nothing to write home about. To be fair, a lot of four-cylinder gas engines don't sound much good either, but when you add the low-revving nature and clatter of a diesel, that just makes it worse.

However, automakers have managed to cook up a handful of diesel engines over the years that challenge this preconception. Given the right exhaust modifications, which are nice to have but not strictly necessary, these diesel engines sound pretty excellent.