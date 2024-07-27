What Is The OM606 Engine And Which Mercedes-Benz Cars Use It?

BMW and Volkswagen are known for their diesel engines, especially the latter with the infamous "dieselgate" scandal. On the other hand, you'd most likely refer to Mercedes-Benz as a luxury car, and these expensive models typically shy away from rough and noisy diesel engines. However, did you know that the German luxury brand was actually known for its inline-six diesel engine for a time?

This diesel engine is the OM606, which arrived in 1993 and is a three-liter diesel engine, designed to replace the OM617 and OM 603. It had a dual overhead camshaft configuration with four valves per cylinder. It can hit 134 to 174 horsepower and has a 155 to 330 lb-ft of torque.

At just 463 lbs., the OM606 is one of the lightest diesel engines you can get. Some even say that the OM606 is the European diesel version of the legendary Toyota 2JZ engine, which is another three-liter inline-six engine. However, because diesel engines were never popular in the U.S. (with Toyota, one of the most popular brands in the U.S., still not selling a diesel truck), you might be a bit hard-pressed to find a decent example of the OM606.

Nevertheless, enthusiasts who know their way around Mercedes-Benz vehicle would know that the OM606 is one light, reliable, and tunable engine. So, if you're looking for a classic Mercedes-Benz diesel, you should check out these models that sport the OM606.