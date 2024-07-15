Here's Why Toyota Still Doesn't Sell A Diesel Powered Truck
Toyota is one of the most popular car makers in the United States, with the company producing the Tundra and Tacoma trucks for those who need something a bit more utilitarian than a sedan. These models are some of the most reliable Toyota trucks available, but you may have noticed that U.S. residents do not get the Hilux, with the Tacoma taking over the pickup line for Toyota after the Hilux left the U.S.
There are many cool Toyota models that you can't get in the U.S., usually because they don't fully cater to American needs. However, diesel trucks are something that many in the U.S. would appreciate more options for.
The Toyota Hilux remains available in many other places in the world, with the mid-size truck usually powered by a diesel engine. So, why is it that America no longer gets the Hilux? Or maybe even a diesel engine for the Tundra or the Tacoma?
Toyota doesn't think it's worth it
The biggest reason that Toyota doesn't bring in the diesel Hilux or even offer a diesel variant of its Tundra and Tacoma trucks is the associated cost it would require to produce a diesel engine that would meet government emission standards.
Many of us remember the Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal that affected the company in the mid-2010s. Instead of investing in research and development, which could be expensive, VW simply cheated on the emission testing by using programming that changed the car's behavior when it was being tested. This shows how hard it is to create a clean diesel engine.
Toyota knows that it would be hard-pressed to build a diesel engine that would pass these same standards that Volkswagen decided to bypass because it couldn't do it. Aside from that, diesel fuel prices are rising compared to gasoline, so there might be less demand for diesel trucks as drivers won't be able to save on costs at the pump anyway.
These are the two primary things that are stopping Toyota from importing or building a diesel-powered car in the U.S. Nevertheless, all is not lost (yet) for diesel fans. Despite citing the high price of creating a diesel engine that meets U.S. standards, Toyota says it is aware of consumer interest in them and will continue to evaluate the viability of introducing one somewhere down the line.