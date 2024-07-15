Here's Why Toyota Still Doesn't Sell A Diesel Powered Truck

Toyota is one of the most popular car makers in the United States, with the company producing the Tundra and Tacoma trucks for those who need something a bit more utilitarian than a sedan. These models are some of the most reliable Toyota trucks available, but you may have noticed that U.S. residents do not get the Hilux, with the Tacoma taking over the pickup line for Toyota after the Hilux left the U.S.

There are many cool Toyota models that you can't get in the U.S., usually because they don't fully cater to American needs. However, diesel trucks are something that many in the U.S. would appreciate more options for.

The Toyota Hilux remains available in many other places in the world, with the mid-size truck usually powered by a diesel engine. So, why is it that America no longer gets the Hilux? Or maybe even a diesel engine for the Tundra or the Tacoma?