Everything You Need To Know About Fiat Diesel Engines

In the latter half of the 19th century, inventors experimented with various methods to power automobiles, including steam. But, along came a German man, Rudolf Diesel, who wanted a better way to transform heat into energy. The first Diesel engine surfaced in the 1890s but didn't initially perform as expected. It wasn't until almost 1900, and several modifications, that the diesel engine became an attractive alternative to steam.

Over the decades, many changes to the diesel engine have made it almost unrecognizable from its original 19th-century prototype. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is ranked seventh in the world for vehicle manufacturing and encompasses several brands, such as Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, and Fiat. VM Motori, an Italian diesel engine maker, is owned by Fiat and responsible for iterations like the EcoDiesel (which is one of the top ten most reliable diesel engines ever built) and Duramax. But there's a reason why these diesel engines special and why are they becoming rarer among the latest models.