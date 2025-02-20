Volvo ES90 Confirmed As The First All-Electric Sedan We Worried They'd Never Build
Volvo has unveiled a few precious details on its upcoming ES90 electric sedan, and the automaker claims it's going to be one of the most high-tech Volvos ever. The ES90 now joins the ever so slightly larger roster of electric sedans, likely poised to compete with the upper echelons of the small EV sedan world like the Lucid Air, BMW's i-series of sedans, and the Tesla Model S. As of now, Volvo hasn't given out many specifications, and the pictures themselves only give a small glimpse of what the electric sedan will look like.
It is certain, however, that it will be very tech-forward. A press release from Volvo calls it "software-defined and based on our Superset tech stack, a single set of hardware and software modules underpinning all future electric Volvo cars." The "Superset tech stack" referenced here also powered Volvo's EX90 electric SUV.
It's all powered by an Nvidia computer. Volvo says the high-tech innards will allow it to get updates over time that help maintain the battery's efficiency and even augment the safety features to make it more safe. Volvo notes the ES90 will feature a lidar system, five different radar systems, eight cameras, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. This falls right in line with Volvo's hard-fought reputation as one of the safer automakers around.
A surprising move
An AI-powered EV from a large automaker isn't that surprising. But what is surprising is that Volvo is making an EV sedan in a market that's chock-full of electric crossovers, SUVs, and hatchbacks. This would be Volvo's first electric sedan and only the third Volvo sedan currently on the market, next to the S60 and S90. It's a weird choice, for sure. But it's safe to say that no one has ever accused Volvo of being a normal automaker. The real question a lot of automotive enthusiasts are likely asking is, "where is my electric wagon, Volvo?"
Volvo's station wagons, like the V90, are an iconic staple of the brand, and if the company is willing to take a bit of risk in the electric sedan market, there's no reason it couldn't make what would be just about the only electric station wagon in the North American market.
Volvo notes that the ES90, and all of the pertinent specifications, will be revealed next month on March 5.