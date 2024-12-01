What Is The Killer Dowel Pin Cummins And Which Years Were Affected?

Since its 1919 founding, Cummins has earned a reputation for designing and manufacturing car, truck, and SUV engines as powerful as they are reliable. Of course, if you're familiar with the Cummins name, you know the Indiana based manufacturer has particularly excelled in the diesel engine arena. Alongside its gas-powered counterpart (the storied HEMI), Cummins diesels have even become the engine of choice for many Ram pickup truck owners.

Advertisement

Of the Cummins diesel engines that have been utilized to power a Ram over the years, fans tend to agree that the company's 5.9 Liter 12 and 24-valve builds rank among the best to ever bear the Cummins logo. While the first- and second-generation versions of those builds are particularly celebrated, it's worth noting that those engines are far from flawless. In fact, many have been plagued by a pesky design issue that can cause the dowel pin inside the engine's timing gear house to fail, which in turn can result in irreparable engine damage.

The issue has been such a problem, it's actually been given a rather villainous nickname — the Killer Dowel Pin (or KDP for short). If you don't know what the dowel pin does, it's inserted into the block to keep the timing gear housing lined up with the engine. In the noted Cummins builds, the pin is not secured on either side, allowing it to loosen over time. When it inevitably falls out, the pin can become lodged in the housing, causing catastrophic damage.

Advertisement