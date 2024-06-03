Why The Navistar/Ford 7.3L Power Stroke Is One Of The Best Diesel Engines Ever Built

If you're involved in the diesel truck world, you'll know that there is a trifecta of American engine lines that have dominated the diesel market for decades. Those include the Dodge/Cummins, Chevy Duramax, and Ford Power Stroke. While the diesel Cummins beat the other two to the market, with their first offering in 1987, the Ford 7.3L Power Stroke arrived on the scene in 1994 and immediately took the stage as the engine to beat.

Interestingly enough, the 7.3L Power Stroke, which has garnered quite a bit of praise for being one of the best diesel engines ever built, wasn't an original design by Ford. Rarely receiving the recognition that they deserve for their hand in the 7.3L, Navistar International is the company that brought the famed turbo diesel to Ford, referencing their own 7.3L T444E diesel V8. Obviously, no one knew that the 7.3L would be such a tank of an engine 30 years after its release in 1994. Truck buyers did know, however, that the 7.3L made the most power of any turbo diesel engine on the market, which pushed quite a few out of the door.

To this day, the 7.3L remains a standout in the entire Ford Power Stroke lineup, with a huge number of Ford enthusiasts citing the 7.3L as not only the best turbo diesel engine found in Ford trucks but also one of the best engines ever offered by Ford, gas or diesel.