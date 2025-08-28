Why Did Nissan Discontinue Its Cummins-Powered Titan Truck?

Cummins diesel engines are among the most highly-regarded on the market today. Since engineer Clessie Cummins teamed up with financier WIliam G. Erwin in 1919, Cummins has offered an array of powerful, reliable engines for nearly any application. Cummins engines are commonly found in Ram (formerly Dodge) pickup trucks and commercial vehicles from the likes of Kenworth and Mack, despite several recalls of Cummins engines. These setbacks didn't prevent Nissan from unveiling a Titan XD pickup truck with a newly designed 5.0-liter Cummins turbodiesel V8 at the 2014 Chicago Auto Show. The truck came to dealership lots for the 2016 model year, and at the time many buyers were excited to have another Cummins-powered pickup on the market. However, this enthusiasm was cut short by multiple emerging issues with the Cummins powertrain. The Titan XD saw a slew of mechanical problems including transmission failures and obstructions in the fuel delivery emissions control systems.

The Titan XD (including the gas-powered variant) was never really that popular in the first place, but the problems with Cummins engines didn't help. In the first half of 2019, Nissan only sold around 20,000 Titan trucks. To put that into perspective, Ford sold almost 900,000 F-Series trucks during the year, meaning it likely outsold the Titan by a margin of about 20 to 1 in those first six months. With the model's disappointing sales and burgeoning mechanical problems, Nissan made the wise move to drop the Cummins-powered Titan XD from its lineup after 2019. Within a few years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began investigating Nissan's Cummins-powered Titan trucks, and the agency has logged hundreds of complaints from owners including failures of the transmission, turbocharger, and fuel and emissions systems.