5 Of The Best Cummins Engines Ever Made

Ever since the company was founded in 1919 by Clessie Cummins, Cummins engines have been powering automobiles, farm equipment, industrial machines, and more. The company did well for many years, but it really became a household name in the 1980s when it started putting its diesel engines in Dodge Ram trucks. This break into the mainstream market did little to deter Cummins' industrial operations, and it continues to make engines for semi-trucks, tractors, and more to this day.

With so much history, it's difficult picking out the greatest Cummins engines of all time, especially because the company has continually improved its engine designs to this day. After all, this company keeps its fingers in a lot of pies — you can even find a 3,400 hp Cummins engine in the modded segment, placed in a truck that does a quarter mile in under 5 seconds.

To make things easier, we'll skip over the iconic Model F, Model U, and Model K engines of Cummins' early days and focus a little more on some of the stuff its done more recently. Yes, these are mostly work-oriented engines but there will also be a race engine in here too, and it was a pretty good one for its day.