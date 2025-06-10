9 Semi Trucks With The Best MPG

When it comes to work trucks, it's fairly well known that even the most fuel-efficient pickups get fewer miles per gallon than their passenger vehicle counterparts. This logic extends even further when the size of the truck gets larger — despite putting almost exclusively highway miles on the engines, semi-trucks get fairly abysmal fuel economy. The reason is pretty straightforward. These trucks are much larger than even work-oriented pickup trucks, and they tow a whole lot more cargo. The combination of their larger size and larger loads results in lower fuel efficiency.

Just how low are we talking about? The average is somewhere between 7 and 8 mpg. In 2018, NACFE reported that 7.28 was the average with a mixture of older and newer trucks on the road. This is something that semi-truck makers have been working on and anecdotal evidence suggests that truckers with newer wheels are doing a fair bit better than average.

The newest semi-trucks get the best fuel efficiency, generally. However, if you want to know more than that, we have a list below. Fuel efficiency is difficult to find for semi-trucks because there are so many variables to take into account. For example, driving through the mountains will result in lower fuel economy most of the time than driving on the plains. So, we looked at as much data as we could and the list below is what popped out.

