Who Makes Volvo Semi-Trucks And Where Are They Made?

Volvo Trucks has production presence across the globe. One of its facilities, called the New River Valley (NRV) Plant, is in Dublin, Virginia. Being the sole supplier for North America, this Volvo assembly site is understandably large and the biggest of its kind in the world. The facility covers 566 acres, with the factory itself taking up a massive 2.3 million square feet. The NRV facility is responsible for building Volvo models like the VAH, VNR Electric, and the new VNL.

Advertisement

Another U.S.-based Volvo Truck plant is in Hagerstown, Maryland. Established in 1961, this 1.5-million-square-foot center is where Volvo builds powertrain solutions, specifically the I-Shift transmission and D11 and D13 engines. Volvo also has a separate remanufacturing center in the U.S., located in Middletown, Pennsylvania, which manages the restoration of end-of-life Volvo truck parts.

In Europe, Volvo trucks come to life in four locations: Blainville-sur-Orne in France, Gothenburg and Umeå in Sweden, and Ghent in Belgium. The Blainville factory manufactures medium-duty trucks, while both Swedish facilities handle heavy-duty models such as the FH, FH16, and FMX. The Ghent site, on the other hand, is home not only to a truck production line but to a battery assembly plant for the electric models.

Advertisement

Volvo Trucks also operates a powertrain site in Curitiba, Brazil; an FH and FM truck assembly line in Durban, South Africa; and a multi-purpose center in Bangalore, India. For Australian and New Zealand customers, a dedicated factory found in Queensland, Australia caters to the unique needs in these two countries. It produces models like the FM, FH16, FMX, and the FH, which is Volvo's EV challenger to the Tesla Semi.