The Most Powerful Diesel Engine Detroit Ever Made (And The Vehicles It Powers)

There are a few companies you should probably look into if you are in the market for some serious power for a heavy-duty vehicle, and one of them is most certainly Detroit Diesel. This company has been in the business of producing diesel engines for nearly 90 years. Originally, Detroit was a division of General Motors, but it has been owned and operated by Daimler since 2000. While Detroit Diesel has produced many powerful engines in its history, one stands above the rest: the Detroit DD16.

The DD16 is not a particularly new engine for the company. It first debuted back in 2010, making it all the more impressive that the engine has been able to stay at the top of Detroit's product stack until now. The DD16 is a hulking 15.6-liter inline-six engine that weighs over 2,800 pounds dry. The DD16 can produce a maximum of 600 hp; impressive enough on its own, but the DD16's torque really shows its true power, as you can expect to get up to 2,050 lb-ft from the engine. For comparison, this engine's predecessor, the 2007 DD15, only produced up to 1,850 lb-ft of torque.

Because the DD16 is such a large, powerful engine, it can't be shoved underneath the hood of just any semi truck or construction vehicle. Only a few vehicles come equipped with the Detroit DD16, and they're all from under the Daimler umbrella.

