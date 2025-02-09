Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a publicly traded entity with nearly 1 billion shares distributed worldwide. The BAIC Group, a Chinese automotive conglomerate, holds 9.98% of the company's voting rights, making it the largest shareholder. Another significant player is Geely founder Li Shufu, who maintains a 9.69% stake through Tenaciou3 Prospect Investment Limited. The Kuwait Investment Authority, a long-term investor, has been involved since 1974.While these Far and Middle Eastern entities now hold a significant interest in the company, Mercedes-Benz has historical roots firmly planted in Central Europe.

Advertisement

Carl Benz unveiled the Patent Motorwagen, the world's first gasoline-powered car, in 1901. He then went on to form Benz and Cie. (Cie. is the abbreviation for kompanie, the German word for company). Although this vehicle was only affordable to the wealthy elite, the invention helped establish automobiles as a viable technology. Around the same period, Austrian entrepreneur Emil Jellinek, who collaborated with Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft (DMG), trademarked the name "Mercedes" in honor of his daughter. Jellinek marketed these early vehicles to billionaires such as Nelson Rockefeller, John Jacob Astor, and J.P. Morgan, helping elevate the prestige of Mercedes-branded cars.

By 1926, the individual successes of Benz and Cie. and DMG prompted a merger that formed the Mercedes-Benz we know today. The iconic three-pointed star — which was introduced in 1909 — became the brand's official emblem after the merger. Originally blue, the logo was altered to silver in 1934. In the decades since, Mercedes-Benz has been at the forefront of innovation, developing technologies like the first fully independent suspension in 1931, the Anti-lock Braking System in 1978, and Car-to-X Communication, which enables vehicles to share real-time traffic data.

Advertisement