2022 Mercedes-Benz EQA electric crossover strikes a price and range balance

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its newest all-electric model, with the 2022 EQA electric crossover a sibling of the GLA compact SUV. Blending the styling of the GLA with the automaker’s existing EQC electric SUV, the 2022 EQA will be the most affordable of Mercedes’ EQ family of EVs, with pricing in Europe expected to kick off at around 47,540 euro ($55,300) before any incentives.

Some of the automaker’s styling cues for electric vehicles are becoming more recognizable now. There’s a “Black Panel” grille with a central star at the front, replacing the traditional grille, while Mercedes also uses horizontal fiber-optic light strips that span both the fascia and the rear of the EQA. These link the full-LED headlamps and taillamps, respectively.

Blue highlights are included in the headlamps, and there are 18-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. A big focus has been on aerodynamics, and specifically cutting drag, with Mercedes using an almost completely enclosed underbody and special aero wheel design. A heat pump is standard, too, using waste drivetrain heat to help warm the cabin.

Initially, Mercedes will launch the 2022 EQA 250. It’ll be front-wheel drive, with a 140 kw / 190 horsepower electric motor capable of 375 Nm / 277 lb-ft of torque. A 66.5 kWh battery is expected to be good for 265 miles of range on the WLTP cycle or 302 miles on the NEDC cycle; US EPA range figures are almost certain to be lower than that.

Mercedes says you’ll see a full charge in under 6 hours on a Level 2 charger, while 100 kW DC fast charging support means a 10- to 80-percent charge takes around 30 minutes. 0-62 mph comes in 8.9 seconds, and there’s a top speed of 99 mph.

The EQA 250 is only the start, however. Mercedes says it will have versions of the electric crossover to suit both those who want more power and more range: there’ll be all-wheel drive EQA with dual motors, packing 200+ kW, as well as a version with a range expected to clock in at in excess of 310 miles on the WLTP cycle.

Inside, Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system will be standard – though sadly not the MBUX Hyperscreen coming to the EQS luxury electric sedan – with voice control and including navigation as standard with special EV-focused features. That’ll show things like charging options, route-planning that takes into account charging times and stops to plug in, and topography and weather along a planned journey that could have an impact on how much driving you can squeeze out of a charge. It’ll also take into account traffic and how individual drivers are behind the wheel.

Standard will be a power tailgate, 64-color ambient lighting, and a multifunction steering wheel with leather wrap. Options will include a full-color head-up display and augmented reality navigation, and there’ll be both AMG Line and Electric Art design and equipment ranges, along with a Night Package for styling. Mercedes will also offer an EQA trailer package, with the crossover rated to tow up to around 1,650 pounds. AWD versions are expected to nudge that figure up.

Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Brake Assist are both standard, while the Driving Assistance Package will thrown in cyclist and vehicle warnings and more. Steel spring suspension is standard on the EQA, but Mercedes will also offer an Adaptive Damping System that can react to road and driving conditions.

Sales of the 2022 Mercedes EQA 250 will kick off in Europe from spring 2021. No word on when the electric crossover will make it to the US at this stage.