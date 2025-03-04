When Did International Stop Making Pickup Trucks?
If you look at the best-selling vehicles of 2024, you'll see plenty of pick-ups and SUVs — the Ford F-150 was recently beat out by the Toyota RAV4 for the top spot, two larger vehicles. It's clear that Americans want big, versatile vehicles more than ever, which may be why small cars are getting bigger. Unfortunately for International Harvester (now selling heavy trucks under the name Navistar), it missed out on this pick-up obsessed market — by quite a bit. International stopped selling its light pick-ups in 1975.
International revealed a revamped line of pick-ups in 1969 that was meant to catch up to competitors' designs and performance. The new look featured a more rugged design, with a straight body, flat hood, and a rectangular grille that matched the decade's styling more than the previously round appearance in the '50s.
Inside was an optional air conditioning system and comfortable, car-inspired seats. While International's revamp increased sales, it still wasn't enough to keep up with light truck competitors like GM, Ford, and Dodge. While profit went down for International in 1969, a boost in sales gave them hope to keep trying.
International Harvester's failed light pick-up truck designs
It was becoming clear that the truck market was shifting from commercial to families, so International's Truck Group decided to look for dealers in suburban America who could appeal to these new customers. Just like before, International was a bit late — dealers were already working with competing brands like GMC.
From 1970 to 1975, International continued to push out various models with upgraded designs and performance, but it was just not hitting the right mark for customers in the '70s. Compared to competitors Ford, Chevrolet, and Dodge, International's pickups had a drab, blocky look that continued to be outdated for modern families. For example, this was the beginning of Chevy's iconic C-series era — one of its more popular models. Meanwhile, the Ford F-100 series was the country's favorite pick-up truck of the '60s and early '70s.
While International tried to market its line as more "truck-like" than its more stylish and contemporary competition, it still wasn't appealing enough to customers who were looking for looks on top of performance. Attempting to appeal to both commercial and family markets continued to show poor profits for International, who ultimately gave up on light pick-ups in '75.