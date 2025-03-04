When Did International Stop Making Pickup Trucks?

If you look at the best-selling vehicles of 2024, you'll see plenty of pick-ups and SUVs — the Ford F-150 was recently beat out by the Toyota RAV4 for the top spot, two larger vehicles. It's clear that Americans want big, versatile vehicles more than ever, which may be why small cars are getting bigger. Unfortunately for International Harvester (now selling heavy trucks under the name Navistar), it missed out on this pick-up obsessed market — by quite a bit. International stopped selling its light pick-ups in 1975.

Advertisement

International revealed a revamped line of pick-ups in 1969 that was meant to catch up to competitors' designs and performance. The new look featured a more rugged design, with a straight body, flat hood, and a rectangular grille that matched the decade's styling more than the previously round appearance in the '50s.

Inside was an optional air conditioning system and comfortable, car-inspired seats. While International's revamp increased sales, it still wasn't enough to keep up with light truck competitors like GM, Ford, and Dodge. While profit went down for International in 1969, a boost in sales gave them hope to keep trying.