Does Detroit Still Make Diesel Engines?

The Detroit Diesel Company has been in the business of manufacturing diesel engines for over eighty years. Founded in 1938, the company was initially known as General Motors (GM) Diesel Division. The first product from the fledgling company was the legendary Series 71 2-stroke diesel engine. Originally developed for land use, the ruggedness and simplicity of the engine also saw it become popular as a marine engine. Ultimately, the Series 71 engine powered many different vehicles, and the engine was so successful that it was produced right up to 1995, with many still in use today.

Since then, the company has produced a massive range of diesel engines and, more recently, has branched out into the zero-emissions market with a range of electric powertrain components. However, this change in focus doesn't necessarily mean that the company's long association with the diesel engine is at an end. Detroit is still very much in the business of making diesel engines, and as we discover here, the latest generation uses cutting-edge technology to keep diesel engines relevant in an increasingly eco-conscious world. To understand how Detroit reached this point — and why its name still carries weight in the diesel world — it helps to look back at the company's long and eventful history.

