Does Detroit Still Make Diesel Engines?
The Detroit Diesel Company has been in the business of manufacturing diesel engines for over eighty years. Founded in 1938, the company was initially known as General Motors (GM) Diesel Division. The first product from the fledgling company was the legendary Series 71 2-stroke diesel engine. Originally developed for land use, the ruggedness and simplicity of the engine also saw it become popular as a marine engine. Ultimately, the Series 71 engine powered many different vehicles, and the engine was so successful that it was produced right up to 1995, with many still in use today.
Since then, the company has produced a massive range of diesel engines and, more recently, has branched out into the zero-emissions market with a range of electric powertrain components. However, this change in focus doesn't necessarily mean that the company's long association with the diesel engine is at an end. Detroit is still very much in the business of making diesel engines, and as we discover here, the latest generation uses cutting-edge technology to keep diesel engines relevant in an increasingly eco-conscious world. To understand how Detroit reached this point — and why its name still carries weight in the diesel world — it helps to look back at the company's long and eventful history.
History of Detroit Diesel
Since its founding, Detroit Diesel has been synonymous with diesel power plants in the US and further afield. However, over the years, the company has gone through various iterations (although always with a continual focus on diesel engines.) The first major change to the company's structure came in 1965 — when it consolidated with the Allison Division and became known as the Detroit Engine Division. The company returned to its diesel roots in the early eighties, when diesel engine production was split from the company and renamed Detroit Diesel Allison. This was a short-lived change as, by 1988, the company was involved in a joint venture between the Penske Corporation and GM, and from this partnership, the Detroit Diesel Corporation (DDC) was born. The company's current iteration dates from the year 2000, when Daimler Chrysler acquired the business. This move saw it placed under the control of the Daimler Truck of North America Division.
Although the company continues to develop and produce diesel engines, it hasn't ignored the shift to greener electric power trains. Along with producing the ePowertrain range and its eFill chargers, the company also offers consulting services for operators wanting to move towards electric vehicles. However, although the US has 13 million registered trucks, the electric truck sector has only seen 12,894 deployments since 2020. While this number will undoubtedly grow, the diesel engine will remain relevant for the foreseeable future. Bearing this in mind, let's take a closer look at some of the modern engines that Detroit produces.
What engines does Detroit manufacture today?
The company still manufactures a full range of heavy-duty diesel engines under the streamlined "Detroit" brand. Its current lineup includes the DD5, DD8, DD13, DD15, and the powerful DD16. While the original Series 71, was renowned for its simplicity, Detroit has not shied away from incorporating advanced technologies into subsequent ranges. The result is that the latest generation of engines includes advanced features like state-of-the-art turbochargers, swirl piston design for better combustion, and advanced fuel efficiency features. Even as we gradually shift away from fossil fuels, these features and other advances mean that modern engines are more efficient, cleaner, and more reliable — and relevant. When it comes to modern diesel engines, understanding the differences between Detroit Diesel and Cummins highlights how far the technology has come.
Detroit's commitment to diesel is backed by continued investment. In late 2024, parent company Daimler Truck North America announced a $285 million upgrade to the Detroit manufacturing facility in Redford, Michigan. The expansion will support both diesel engine production and the development of electric powertrain components, signaling a dual focus on traditional strength and future sustainability. Fossil fuels will be a fuel of the past at some point, even if the shift towards renewable energy stutters, they are a finite resource. Detroit and Daimler Truck North America are aware of this and are preparing for a day when they no longer make diesel engines. For the moment though, we can categorically state that — yes, Detroit still makes diesel engines.