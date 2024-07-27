4 Different Vehicles Powered By The Detroit Series 71 2-Stroke Diesel Engine

The Detroit Series 71 diesel engine ended production just before the turn of the millennium, but it dates back to World War II. With that type of lifespan, it should come as no surprise that it powered a bunch of vehicles over its lifetime. Make no mistake, this was a large engine, and as a result, you'll mostly see it powering large vehicles like school buses and many military vehicles. This is not an engine you'd put into a project car as you do with smaller motors, but if you happen to have access to a commercial-sized bus, it's a good fit there.

While it's been out of production for, the engine has a long history to look at, and while this list just features a handful of vehicles and vessels powered by the Detroit Series 71, there are plenty more out there. The 4-stroke Detroit Diesel engine ended up retiring and eventually replacing its 2-stroke counterpart, but it'll be a long time before people forget about the legacy it left behind.