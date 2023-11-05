The M1299 Howitzer: Why This Extended-Range Cannon Is So Important

As anyone keeping up with the war in Ukraine can tell you, artillery is still very much a force in modern warfare. They may be aided by GPS and drone observers, and the pieces may maneuver themselves around the battlefield instead of depending on trucks to haul them, but cannons that can obliterate a target from over the horizon without needing a battleship to carry them are still among the most devastating weapons the world's militaries have produced.

The lethality of the self-propelled howitzer has been continuously enhanced over the years, with increased range, deadlier payloads, faster firing rates, and better maneuverability. Since 1963, the U.S. Army has been using the M109 series of self-propelled howitzers, and as you might expect, Russia and China have both since come up with guns that can hit targets precisely from farther away than the latest M109 (the M109A7) can. This means in an artillery battle, they can stand off out of range and strike targets with impunity.

Clearly, this is a significant advantage, and America has been working on one-upping the competition for years. Shifting priorities at the Pentagon, however — specifically a new preference for lighter, highly mobile armored units — have kept a replacement for the M109 from being approved. But now the M1299 is about to enter service as the deadliest howitzer in the world.