Who Founded Cummins And What Made His Engines So Different?

The Cummins Engine Company was founded on February 3rd, 1919, in Columbus, Indiana. Banker William G. Irwin put up the starting capital and Clessie Cummins, a self-taught engineering talent, was elected as President at the age of 30 after being a chauffeur, an auto repair shop owner, and a pit crew member. Cummins was inspired by the creation of Rudolf Diesel's diesel engine prototype in 1897. Cummins grasped the potential of the diesel engine and built the Cummins Company into a leading diesel engine brand, though there was an ill-fated venture making licensed engines for Sears, Roebuck & Co. But, by 1924, Cummins had developed its first diesel engine, the Model F. The Model F first powered fishing trawlers, then went on to be used in air compressors, generators, and other devices. It was followed by the Model U diesel engine in 1928, which solidified the Cummins engine's potential for automotive use. The first Cummins-powered automobile was created in 1929, a diesel-engined Packard.

Cummins promoted the fuel savings and durability-related benefits of its engines: A Cummins Model U-powered racecar finished the 1931 Indianapolis 500 without a single fuel stop. Later that year, a truck using another Cummins Model U engine (and carrying the Indy 500 racer) drove from New York City to Los Angeles in 125 hours — a new record. Fast forward to 1952 and a Cummins racer got the pole position at the Indy 500, qualifying at an amazing 139 miles per hour.