What Is The Most Powerful Cummins Pickup Truck Engine And Where Can You Get It?

Cummins, the American corporation known for its diesel engines, has been around for since 1919. Over the past century, while Cummins has diversified into sectors like power generation and filtration, the company's primary focus continues to be its diesel engine business. Even within the diesel engine space, Cummins operates a diverse portfolio of products that spans categories like defense, marine applications, mining, oil and gas, and rail.

Most automobile enthusiasts, however, associate Cummins with the diesel engines that they make for "on-highway" vehicles like buses, motorhomes, and trucks. Cummins is also known for its powerful and popular pickup truck engines. As of 2025, Cummins' engine options for pickup trucks spans just two models; the 5.0L V8 turbo diesel engine intended for light to medium-duty pickup trucks, and the more powerful Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel unit.

Recently updated for 2025, the Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel engine is primarily designed for heavy-duty pickup trucks. It is the most popular (and powerful) engine option on Ram trucks. The 2025 version of this engine makes 430 hp of power and generates 1,075 lb-ft of torque.

Until 2024, Cummins offered a standard output variant of the same engine that made 370 hp of power and delivered 850 lb-ft of torque. The high-output variant also made slightly lower 420 hp of power (compared to 430 hp on the 2025 model).

While it is widely believed that Cummins' pickup truck engines have been exclusively used on Ram trucks, these engines have previously appeared on Nissan and Ford pickup trucks as well. In fact, Nissan, until 2019, used the aforementioned Cummins 5.0L V8 turbo diesel engine on its Titan XD pickup trucks.