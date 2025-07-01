13 Of The Cummins Heavy-Duty Truck Engines With The Highest Horsepower

With a rich history spanning a century, the Cummins Engine Company was started by self-taught mechanic Clessie Cummins and banker William G. Irwin on February 3, 1919, in Columbus, Indiana. Inspired by Rudolf Diesel's 1897 diesel engine prototype, Cummins produced its first diesel engine, the Model F, in 1924, while its first vehicle, a Cummins Model U-engined Packard, arrived in 1929. Today, Cummins is a large designer and manufacturer of reliable diesel engines.

Some of the world's major stadiums turn to Cummins for uninterrupted power supply. The most powerful Cummins engine is the 4,400-horsepower QSK95, used in locomotives and mining haul trucks. Although Cummins faces strong competition from competitors like Caterpillar, Volvo, Deere & Company, and Pacific Car and Foundry Company (PACCAR), it maintains its position among the world's top diesel engine manufacturers. Cummins is the preferred engine for many heavy-duty trucks, both in the U.S. and Europe, as well as in several other regions.

Cummins has been the engine supplier for the heavy-duty Ram trucks for over 30 years. The 2025 models of the Ram 2500 are equipped with the 6.7L Cummins engine, which is among the most powerful Cummins heavy-duty truck engines to date. In this list, we focus on some of the most powerful Cummins heavy-duty truck engines with the highest horsepower.