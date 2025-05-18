Which Cummins Engine Makes The Most HP? (And What Vehicles Use It?)

Cummins is an Indiana-based manufacturer of diesel engines. For decades, their large-capacity and turbocharged diesel engines have powered some of the hardest-working and most capable pickup trucks on sale. To this day, Cummins engines are still an option in some heavy-duty trucks, such as the Ram 3500HD.

Some engines have become iconic for their high power and torque outputs, such as the legendary 5.9L Cummins inline-six and the later 6.7L unit. In factory trim, the most powerful 5.9L engine managed to churn out 325 horsepower, while the 6.7L engine was able to outdo this and crank out 430 horsepower, in addition to a mighty 1,075 lb-ft of torque. It's engines like these that kept Cummins in the game, even in the face of incredibly capable competition, such as the Ford Power Stroke diesel engine. However, these are not the most powerful Cummins engines ever made, as that title is claimed by an engine that's far too large to fit into even the biggest and brashest of pickup truck engine bays.

