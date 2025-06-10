10 Little-Known Facts About The Cummins Engine

You might want to listen up, because Cummins engines have been playing you this whole time. By day? Sure, they look like your average, salt-of-the-earth diesel, hauling freight, towing trailers, and doing the dirty work without complaint. Reliable? Absolutely. Predictable? Not even close.

Because when the sun goes down, these engines throw off the work boots like Clark Kent ditching the glasses. Suddenly, they're screaming across the Bonneville Salt Flats at speeds that would make a Corvette sweat. They're showing up uninvited to the Indy 500 and humbling gasoline's golden boys. They're the invisible powerhouse behind your favorite sports teams, keeping the lights blazing while 80,000 fans lose their minds.

And just when you thought you had them figured out? Plot twist: They've been flirting with hydrogen and electric tech like some kind of diesel-powered double agent. This isn't just an engine. It's a shapeshifter, a silent workhorse that moonlights as a speed demon, a stadium rockstar, and a mad scientist all at once. Before you write off that Cummins badge as just another diesel, here's the real story.

