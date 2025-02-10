Are Cummins' Onan Generators Any Good? Here's What Owners Say

A reliable generator proves useful in many scenarios, from rural projects and RV camping to vital emergency power. Although, there are some things to keep in mind when choosing the right generator for your home. Cummins Onan portable generators are praised by owners, for things like an extendable handle and remote start technology. These features are found on models like the Onan P4500i Inverter Generator, which buyers rated a 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon.

Advertisement

Another lauded advantage, is the low noise produced during Onan operation. For example, one enthusiast compared the sound of the Honda 2000 against the Onan P4500i, and found that the Cummins was quieter at 78 decibels with twice the power. Another RV owner and inspector explained the low hum of a motorhome fitted Cummins, blends into the background.

Some do report Onan starting issues, but most others describe remarkable dependability. For example, one review for the P4500i, boasted that over four years, their unit ran nearly 7 days a week for up to 10 hours daily and only experienced one issue. Another RV aficionado reported their motorhome equipped Onan performed consistently for fifteen years, highly recommending it.

Advertisement

Although, there have been a few complaints lodged against Cummins products. For example, when performing maintenance or basic repairs on the RV Onan units, it's been described as challenging, due to space restrictions and what some consider an over-engineered design. Others mentioned the prohibitive cost of proprietary parts with some running up to $1000 and beyond.