What Years Are First-Gen Cummins Engines And How Much Does One Cost Today?

The late 1980s were a very important time for consumer diesel pickup trucks, as the torque wars between the Big Three American auto manufacturers began ramping up. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler/Dodge all offered diesel trucks of varying capabilities. Ford's seventh generation F-Series trucks were a popular option, equipped with a 6.9L Harvester-built IDI diesel that made 161 horsepower and 307 lb-ft of torque starting in 1983. In the GM camp was the Chevy C/K, which received a new clean-sheet 6.2-liter GM/Detroit Diesel V8 capable of 130 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque in 1982. Last and most certainly least was Dodge's D-Series, a family of trucks that was still built on a chassis from the early 1970s. In 1978, Dodge began offering a D-Series diesel which featured a Mitsubishi-sourced six-cylinder diesel that could muster only 105 horsepower and 169 lb-ft of torque. Sales of the diesel D-Series were abysmal, and it was fair to say that Dodge was firmly at the back of the pack.

Advertisement

That all changed in a big way with the introduction of the first-gen 5.9L Cummins in 1989. By that point, Dodge had renamed the D-Series to "Ram" in an attempt to revitalize the declining truck line, and the 5.9 Cummins was the key that made it possible. With an array of then-cutting-edge diesel technology, including direct injection and turbocharging, the 5.9L Cummins is considered one of the best diesel engines ever made. The first-gen Cummins can sell for anywhere between $17,000 and $35,000 today, thanks to their stellar reputation and historic importance.

[Featured image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]