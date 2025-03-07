Here's How Engine Emissions Rules Have Changed Car Design Forever

Since its introduction in 1886 by Karl Benz, the automobile has been a fundamental force that changed the world. From enabling economic growth, bridging distances, and accelerating the development of countries, cars have helped shape life as it is today. What's important to consider, however, is that automobiles also have their downside, including the harm it has caused the environment for the nearly 140 years of their existence.

Internal combustion engines have come a long way since the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, but even modern Hypercars that have internal combustion engines burn fuel and produce emissions. In a study conducted by Statista, worldwide emissions from passenger cars and vans totaled 3.53 billion metric tons for 2022 and are projected to be even higher in the future. Because of the growing air toxicity and contamination from motor vehicles, governments worldwide require car companies to design cars that will contribute less to air pollution.

In the United States, the Air Pollution Control Act of 1955 was enacted, which was followed by the Clean Air Act of 1963. By 1970, the first major Clean Air Act was ratified, which required a 90 percent emissions reduction from new automobiles by 1975. Other countries soon implemented their first emissions laws, first in Japan then in Canada, Australia, and several European nations. These stringent emissions rules have since impacted car designs, ensuring vehicles follow the guidelines of these laws, which is why cars today are less polluting and more efficient than ever before.

