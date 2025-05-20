What Type Of Vehicles Are Powered By The Cummins X15 Engine?

Clessie Cummins founded the Cummins Engine Company over 100 years ago, and the company has been regularly churning out big-capacity and big-power diesel engines since then. While the largest Cummins engines are reserved for industrial uses only, a number of pickup trucks also use Cummins diesel engines, most notably Dodge and Ram trucks. Ford also used to sell Cummins-powered Super Duty trucks, before developing its own Power Stroke diesel engine.

We'll be placing the more civilian engines and applications aside for the moment and zero in on the X15 Cummins diesel engine. You won't find this powerplant lurking beneath the hood of a Super Duty or Ram, though, as it's a 14.9-liter inline-six engine designed to power vehicles that would tower over your typical full-size pickup truck.

The exact power output of the X15 differs depending on the desired specification and application of the X15 engine, but Cummins states that the mighty inline-six dishes out between 450 and 675 hp and anywhere between 1,600 and 2,050 lb-ft of torque. To place those figures into perspective, it's not far off doubling the torque output of the 6.7-liter Cummins-powered 2025 Ram 3500HD truck.

