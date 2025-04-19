Why Kenworth Is Discontinuing The W900 Semi-Truck After Over 60 Years

If you've spent any amount of time on the road, you've likely seen your share of semi-trucks. These massive, trailer-hauling rides are responsible for moving all kinds of goods from one place to another, oftentimes traversing large swaths of land to do so. Throughout the decades, several semi-truck brands have become famous in the United States and abroad. Among these titans of shipping is Kenworth, which has provided some of the biggest and best semi-trucks to ever hit the road. One of its most prominent models, aside from the Kenworth K100 that's often theorized to be the basis for Optimus Prime, was the Kenworth W900, which is on its retirement tour after 60 years in production.

Despite its impressive size, power, and pop-culture credibility, Kenworth announced in March 2025 that the W900 would be put out to pasture at the end of the year. The decision ultimately came down to technological advancements in the trucking field. Emissions and component regulations, as well as a general push for more efficient trucks, rendered the W900 something of a dinosaur. Thus, it is being discontinued to make way for new products that fit the technological trends of the industry.

As it turns out, the W900 isn't the only Kenworth truck disappearing in the near future. A couple of other notable models are on the chopping block as well.