Why Kenworth Is Discontinuing The W900 Semi-Truck After Over 60 Years
If you've spent any amount of time on the road, you've likely seen your share of semi-trucks. These massive, trailer-hauling rides are responsible for moving all kinds of goods from one place to another, oftentimes traversing large swaths of land to do so. Throughout the decades, several semi-truck brands have become famous in the United States and abroad. Among these titans of shipping is Kenworth, which has provided some of the biggest and best semi-trucks to ever hit the road. One of its most prominent models, aside from the Kenworth K100 that's often theorized to be the basis for Optimus Prime, was the Kenworth W900, which is on its retirement tour after 60 years in production.
Despite its impressive size, power, and pop-culture credibility, Kenworth announced in March 2025 that the W900 would be put out to pasture at the end of the year. The decision ultimately came down to technological advancements in the trucking field. Emissions and component regulations, as well as a general push for more efficient trucks, rendered the W900 something of a dinosaur. Thus, it is being discontinued to make way for new products that fit the technological trends of the industry.
As it turns out, the W900 isn't the only Kenworth truck disappearing in the near future. A couple of other notable models are on the chopping block as well.
The W900 isn't the only model being discontinued
Kenworth's W900 semi-trucks didn't make waves entirely on their own. These soon-to-be-discontinued trucks are part of the brand's 1.9-meter cab Class 8 truck line. This not only includes two variations of the W900, the W900L and W900B, but also other large, powerful trucks that have made a name for themselves throughout the years. These include the T800W and the C500, which have been staples of the company since 1986 and 1972, respectively. Unfortunately, not even these well-known, capable trucks could withstand the test of time forever.
The T800W and the C500 are being retired alongside the W900 semi-trucks for the same reasons. Still, even as Kenworth sets its sights on the future of trucking, it seeks to honor the history behind the W900, T800W, and C500. How exactly does Kenworth intend to keep the legacy of these trucks alive? By keeping their lineups going with a new generation of trucks.
The legacy of Kenworth's discontinued trucks will endure
As the discontinuation of the Kenworth W900 and other semi-trucks inches closer, the company has explained that it's doing what it can to smooth the transition. The last call for truck orders will happen at the end of 2025, and Kenworth has advised all interested parties to place them as soon as they can. Additionally, the company has shifted the spotlight onto newer trucks that are not only quite capable in their own right, but are more than worthy of carrying the torch previously held by their predecessors.
Taking over for the W900 is the W990, which doesn't disappoint under the hood. These trucks come standard with a 12-speed PACCAR automatic transmission and a 12.9-liter PACCAR MX-13 engine, which makes between 405 and 510 horsepower. It also boasts torque-assisted steering, a luxurious interior, and all kinds of modern gadgetry behind the wheel. There's also the successor to the T800W, the T880, as well as its more recent incarnation, the T880S Performance Hood. Featuring a Cummins X15 engine — one of many semi-trucks to use a Cummins engine — this truck has up to 605 horsepower and a whopping 2,050 lb-ft of torque, all with modern interior technology and superior comfort to boot.
The legendary Kenworth W900 may be on its way out, branded a relic of an old age, but there's no denying its place in history. It and other retiring Kenworth models paved the way for a new era of trucking tech that will carry the industry well into the future.