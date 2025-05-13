Did Ford Ever Use Cummins Engines In Its Trucks?

Ford is an American automaker famed worldwide for producing a wide range of affordable, practical, and mightily capable vehicles. The brand's diverse model lineup includes everything from muscle cars to economical hatchbacks and load-lugging pickup trucks.

It's that last segment of vehicle — the pickup truck — that this article will zero in on today. Ford has a rich history of producing great trucks, and for over five decades now, it has been leading the way, showing other automakers how it's done.

Peeking under the hood of a Ford pickup truck will usually reveal a capable V8 engine, or perhaps an EcoBoost V6 – but is there a possibility that you'd find a Cummins diesel? The short answer is yes, but you'll not find it optioned anywhere in 2025. Ford only collaborated with Cummins for a short period in time, and only a few of the largest F-series models were available with a Cummins, which makes the diesel-powered trucks a real rarity.