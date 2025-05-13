Did Ford Ever Use Cummins Engines In Its Trucks?
Ford is an American automaker famed worldwide for producing a wide range of affordable, practical, and mightily capable vehicles. The brand's diverse model lineup includes everything from muscle cars to economical hatchbacks and load-lugging pickup trucks.
It's that last segment of vehicle — the pickup truck — that this article will zero in on today. Ford has a rich history of producing great trucks, and for over five decades now, it has been leading the way, showing other automakers how it's done.
Peeking under the hood of a Ford pickup truck will usually reveal a capable V8 engine, or perhaps an EcoBoost V6 – but is there a possibility that you'd find a Cummins diesel? The short answer is yes, but you'll not find it optioned anywhere in 2025. Ford only collaborated with Cummins for a short period in time, and only a few of the largest F-series models were available with a Cummins, which makes the diesel-powered trucks a real rarity.
What is a Cummins engine, and what's the appeal?
Cummins is a manufacturer of diesel engines, based out in Indiana, and the firm shares an interesting history with the Ford Motor Company. However, Cummins engines are more commonly found powering the most capable iterations of heavy-duty Dodge and Ram trucks – both historically, and in the present day, too.
While many automakers are now seeking out smaller and more efficient engines, Cummins instead focuses on manufacturing immensely powerful diesel engines, which usually sport huge capacities, and monstrous levels of torque.
There-in lies the appeal of a Cummins engine – they provide full-size trucks with the ability to tow and haul incredibly heavy loads, which in-turn helps automakers to develop the most useful and capable work trucks out there. For example, a 2025 Ram 3500 HD equipped with the Cummins turbo diesel inline-six engine can tow a mighty 36,610 lbs – that's over three times what a Hurricane-powered Ram 1500 can tow.
Ford started to offer Cummins engines for F-650 and F-750 models during the 1990s
While the F-150 is the F-series truck that usually takes up column inches due to its being one of the best-selling Ford vehicles of all time and its affordability, it's the F-150's biggest of bigger brothers – the F-650 and F-750 — which Ford decided to throw Cummins engines into.
Ford started using Cummins engines in the 1990s until 2015, when the option was phased out in favor of Ford's own 6.7-liter Power Stroke engine. Just prior to that, though, Ford supplied the F-650 and F-750 with the Cummins ISB 6.7-liter turbo diesel engine, which produced a mighty maximum of 800 lb-ft of torque. Hooked up to the powerful diesel engine would be an Allison automatic transmission.
The Ford-developed second-generation Power Stroke turbo diesel engine, which, too, sported a 6.7-liter capacity, managed to churn out an extra 125 lb-ft of torque. This explains why Ford decided to move away from offering the Cummins engine and instead focused on prioritizing its own all-new product, which was then standard throughout the redesigned diesel-powered Super Duty range.