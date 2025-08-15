12 Of The Biggest Cummins Engine Recalls Of All Time

The first recall on our list is number C1698, which was issued on September 4, 2015. The base problem was that the engine control module (ECM) could potentially get shorted out due to a faulty fuse. Since the ECM is essentially the brain of the engine, this could lead to the engine stalling, and being unable to restart. For obvious reasons, engine stalls are particularly dangerous, especially when they come without warning, as would have been probable in this situation. The four engines that were affected by this recall were the ISB 6.7, ISL-9, ISX-12, and ISX-15, all of which could be found in various heavy-duty applications.

The manufacture period for the engines that were at risk was July 23, 2015 to Aug. 7, 2015 — not a terribly long time, and no doubt a factor in why only 805 vehicles were recalled. Cummins inspected the trucks, and replaced any faulty control module free of charge to remedy the error. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) campaign for this particular recall was 15E-073, which owners can use to look up information by plugging it into the relevant NHTSA portal. This portal lets users view and download several key documents related to the recall, as well as see progress updates and past actions related to it. We will be including the NHTSA campaign number for every recall on this list.