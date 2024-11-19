Is The 7.2 Cummins Real? Here's Everything We Know
For Ram drivers, it's all about power. The company's pickup trucks, like the Ram 3500, are renowned for their incredible towing capacity, and that's in part thanks to the model's High Output (HO) Cummins engine that produces 420 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque. The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO increased the performance power even more, sporting a 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output straight-six twin-turbo engine that brings the truck to 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. But that might not be the full extent of Dodge's plans for its Ram pickups.
A rumor from TFLnow claims a 7.2L Cummins diesel engine is coming, which led Master Tech and others to inform the Ram community that there will be a future Ram HD model that will lose the 6.7 liter engine for a whopping 7.2L Cummins, potentially tripling the power of the model's existing 420 HP. This would put the Ram up there with the Ford Super Duty line in terms of power and capability, which has made the rumor all the more tantalizing for Ram enthusiasts.
As Ram drivers have begun realizing the incredible possibilities of a 7.2L Cummins, images purportedly showing 2026 Ram HD pickups equipped with this engine have also appeared. Shared as prototypes and leaked concepts, these images added a new layer to the rumors claiming that Dodge is planning something massive in the next few years. Dodge has not yet announced a Ram with a 7.2L Cummins engine, however. The engine itself hasn't even been officially announced and is still a rumor at this point.
The Ram HD 7.2L images are probably fake
With how fast AI has become intertwined in every aspect of our online life, it's become pretty hard to discern what's AI and what isn't — and it continues to happen at alarming rates. If you are seeing images of a future Ram model that claims to have a 7.2L Cummins engine, however, it's more than likely the work of AI. Differentiating between AI trickery and actual mockup and prototype images can be a bit difficult, but there are some giveaways to keep in mind.
The first is taking note of the overall art quality. In the AI image above, the truck appears blurry with a lack of details. Parts of the truck also appear rounded, giving off a cartoony, simplistic appearance that an official prototype image wouldn't have. The strange environment of the image as well as its peculiar details (for example, the truck's windshield shows reflections of round lights, but all the visible lights are straight, and even those are confusing and inconsistent) and bendy angles is another giveaway. Also, keep an eye on how shiny AI art of vehicles often is. It's safe to say that the photos of the new Ram truck are very likely not real or official.
But if you're still unsure, check out official sources for confirmed information and images. In this case, there are no images from Dodge or any information confirming a 7.2L engine being used in newer models. Search larger and trusted publications as well to see if anyone has firsthand experience with the new model or any interviews with officials. Right now, there are no news sources reporting on this Ram because it's currently just a rumor.