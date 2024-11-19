Is The 7.2 Cummins Real? Here's Everything We Know

For Ram drivers, it's all about power. The company's pickup trucks, like the Ram 3500, are renowned for their incredible towing capacity, and that's in part thanks to the model's High Output (HO) Cummins engine that produces 420 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque. The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO increased the performance power even more, sporting a 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output straight-six twin-turbo engine that brings the truck to 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. But that might not be the full extent of Dodge's plans for its Ram pickups.

Advertisement

A rumor from TFLnow claims a 7.2L Cummins diesel engine is coming, which led Master Tech and others to inform the Ram community that there will be a future Ram HD model that will lose the 6.7 liter engine for a whopping 7.2L Cummins, potentially tripling the power of the model's existing 420 HP. This would put the Ram up there with the Ford Super Duty line in terms of power and capability, which has made the rumor all the more tantalizing for Ram enthusiasts.

As Ram drivers have begun realizing the incredible possibilities of a 7.2L Cummins, images purportedly showing 2026 Ram HD pickups equipped with this engine have also appeared. Shared as prototypes and leaked concepts, these images added a new layer to the rumors claiming that Dodge is planning something massive in the next few years. Dodge has not yet announced a Ram with a 7.2L Cummins engine, however. The engine itself hasn't even been officially announced and is still a rumor at this point.

Advertisement