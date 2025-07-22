Cummins Is Making An Airplane Engine — But No, It's Not A Diesel

Hydrogen-powered airplane engines aren't without their downsides, however. There are a few notable hazards surrounding hydrogen fuel cells, such as the risk of electric shock. For example, some vehicles powered by fuel cells are operating with more than 350 volts of current running through them. A shock of just 49 volts has caused humans to cease breathing, so you can imagine what more than seven times that amount could do.

It isn't just electrocution that poses a threat, but also the highly flammable nature of hydrogen fuel cells, where even less is needed to cause combustion than gasoline. The flammable range of hydrogen is between 4 and 75% in air, compared to regular gasoline at 7.6%. Of course, the classic tragedy of the hydrogen-filled Hindenburg isn't doing the alternative fuel any favors. Although, airships might make a comeback, but here's why you may not want to fly on one.

To make matters worse, because hydrogen weighs dramatically less than gasoline fumes and air, it rises remarkably fast in the event of a leak. In a closed environment, this could create an increasing intensity of highly combustible material, making safe storage of this alternative fuel a high priority. Regardless, the Cummins' hydrogen fuel cell engine could prove beneficial in looking toward non-diesel fuels.